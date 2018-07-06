Minister seeks ‘apolitical’ Malay Rulers’ backing for Islamic policies

Mujahid said if the rulers supported certain policies, it would be seen as an endorsement from a group not politically-aligned to anyone. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — The Conference of Malay Rulers should have a say on Malaysia’s Islamic policies as their feedback or support will help with the push for reforms, according to Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religion said this will also ensure that nothing is “politicised”, and that efforts by the current government will not be attacked without any concrete basis.

“The Conference of Malay Rulers is apolitical, this is a platform which is independent. Who else better than to support reforms?” he told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

Mujahid said if the rulers supported certain policies, it would be seen as an endorsement from a group not politically-aligned to anyone.

“As protectors of Islam, rulers should play a role in support and deciding policies,” he added.

The Amanah vice-president was clarifying his remarks made in May, where he had said that the Conference of Malay Rulers should decide Malaysia’s Islamic policies while federal agencies should be limited to enforcing them.

Back then, Mujahid said this would prevent the state rulers from being sidelined as well as the alleged misuse of Islamic affairs agencies like the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for political reasons.

Mujahid said his proposal would see the government continue to carry out the daily administrative duties such as agency and financial management, as long as the powers of the Conference of Rulers are not eroded.