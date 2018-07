Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates winning against China’s Zheng Saisai during their women’s singles second round match on Day 4 of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, July 5, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 5 — Top seed and French Open champion Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon third round today with a 7-5, 6-0 win over China’s Zheng Saisai.

World number one Halep, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2014, will face Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan for a place in the last 16.

The Romanian raced away with the 10 last games to beat the 126-ranked Zheng. — AFP