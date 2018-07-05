Malay Mail’s Audrey Edwards honoured for contribution to HIV/AIDS journalism

Audrey Edwards receive an award from Deputy Health Minister, Lee Boon Chye, during the Red Ribbon Media Awards 2018 in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Audrey Edwards, Malay Mail’s own weekend editor, received today the Special Red Ribbon Media Award for longstanding contribution to HIV/AIDS journalism at the Red Ribbon Media Awards 2018.

Edwards has written extensively on HIV/AIDS for more than 18 years, covering issues that ranged from HIV/AIDS among Orang Asli in Johor to more recently on home-based sex work and the Malaysian-Thai border harm reduction programme.

“I am honoured to be given this recognition by Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF).

“I would like to attribute this award to my parents and to the people of the community who allowed me into their lives to tell their story,” Edwards told Malay Mail.

She has won several industry awards throughout her illustrious career, including Best Reporter (English) in the National Press Club Media Awards and Ministry of Health Media Awards (Print).

Her passion for the HIV/AIDS cause stems from her intent to urge the public to join the fight to end AIDS while providing a voice for the marginalised.

She had also wrote the commemorative book for MAF and the Malaysian AIDS Council, titled Ending AIDS: Silver Linings in the First 25 Years of Malaysian AIDS Council.

Another recipient of the Special Red Ribbon Award was Rosmah Mhd Dian from Utusan Malaysia.

BFM Radio won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Media, while MyKampus TV won the same award in Web-Based Media.

Meanwhile, media personality Anne Edwards was awarded Special Jury Prize.

The Red Ribbon Media Awards were part of MAF’s silver jubilee.

The Ministry of Health has a commitment to end AIDS by 2030.