Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves to Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin in their men’s singles second round match on Day 4 of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, July 5, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 5 — World number one Rafael Nadal made it to the third round at Wimbledon today with a straight sets victory over Mikhail Kukushkin.

The Spanish second seed won 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court against the world number 77.

Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, faces Australia’s Alex De Minaur on Saturday for a place in the last 16. — AFP