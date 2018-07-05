MACC denies freezing Najib’s grandson’s bank account

The response came after Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, through a post on social media, claimed the account belonging to her and her son were frozen.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5— Federal graftbusters have outright denied freezing the bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s grandson as part of their investigations.

“The account of his grandson was never frozen,” Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki was quoted as saying in a report by Sinar Harian.

The response came after Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, through a post on social media, claimed the account belonging to her and her son were frozen.

She had also claimed the banks had informed her of the impending freeze on her accounts, with her later questioning the freeze.

In response, Najib supporters are planning to lodge a police report over the matter tomorrow.

Najib’s children, Nooryana and son Norashman, yesterday helped their father post the RM500,000 bail set after he claimed trial to three charges of criminal breach of trust and one charge of abuse of power.

The charges were over some RM42million linked to SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib was given a bail of RM1 million, and was later allowed to post the amount over two separate dates, which requires him to deposit the remaining half a million by Monday.