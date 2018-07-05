Bagan Serai MP denies accounts frozen

Dr Noor Azmi today denied the allegations that his personal and official member of parliament bank accounts have been frozen by the 1MDB Special Task Force. — Picture via Facebook/Noor Azmi Ghazali

PARIT BUNTAR, July 5 — Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali today denied the allegations that his personal and official member of parliament bank accounts have been frozen by the 1MDB Special Task Force.

He said the news that went viral on social media since last week that alleged his bank accounts had been frozen was baseless and believed it was intentionally propagated by certain groups.

“All this is to tarnish my reputation, following my decision to quit Umno," he said in a press conference here today.

Dr Noor Azmi announced he was leaving Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) to become an independent MP on June 24.

He said his decision to leave the party was on a personal basis and had nothing to do with the investigations carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Dr Noor Azmi also said that he would continue to discharge the trust and responsibility given to him by the people as their elected representative in the 14th general election (GE14) despite his current status as an independent MP.

Meanwhile, he criticised Umno top leaders for challenging him to resign as Bagan Serai MP.

“There is no law that stipulates that I must resign if leave the party,” he said, commenting on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s calls that BN MPs to relinquish their posts once they quit the party. — Bernama