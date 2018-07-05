Main suspect in JB petrol station murder to be remanded Sunday

Police personnel at the scene of the murder in Taman Pelangi Johor, December 17, 2017. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 5 — Police expect to remand the man who allegedly masterminded the brutal murder at Taman Pelangi here, late last year, on Sunday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspect, in his 40s, was now on his way back to Malaysia, after being arrested by Thai authorities at the end of May.

“The suspect is scheduled to arrive in Johor Baru this afternoon and, subsequently, all processes to bring him to court will be carried out,” he told reporters when met after the Johor police contingent’s Aidilfitri do here, today.

He said four days ago (July 1), two more suspects involved in the case were charged in the Johor Baru Sessions Court, bringing the number of suspects arrested to 39.

The duo, aged 54 and 58 years, are members of the organised crime group ‘Jin Jee Tong’ and charged under Section 130v of the Penal Code under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

In the incident on December 17, last year, the victim, a 44-year-old man, died after being stabbed and mowed down by a white BMW car with four men in it.

The incident occurred when the victim and a foreign woman in her 20s, believed to be his wife, was using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate their car’s tyres when they were suddenly approached by the suspects who tried to drag the victim into their car, resulting in a struggle. — Bernama