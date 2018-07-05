Selangor MB says has a few candidates in mind for Sungai Kandis by-election

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said he already has a list of candidates who have the potential to contest in the Sungai Kandis State Assembly constituency by-election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 5 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said he already has a list of candidates who have the potential to contest in the Sungai Kandis State Assembly constituency by-election (PRK) after the death of elected representative Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei earlier this week.

Amirudin said, as the mentri besar, he had the privilege to nominate the candidate for the PRK to the leadership of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to be submitted to the Pakatan Harapan Leadership Council.

“I have the candidates’ list in my head. I only need to deliver it to the PKR leadership,” he told reporters after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor (YRMS) and four institutions, here, which was launched by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah here today.

Amirudin, however, declined to comment on the identities of the candidates and when the list would be sent to the party leadership.

Mat Shuhaimi, 50, who was also former political secretary to Selangor former mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, died at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre at 11.10am on Monday due to lymphoma cancer.

In the 14th general election, on May 9, Shuhaimi, representing PKR, defended Sungai Kandis (formerly Sri Muda) seat for the third consecutive term with a majority of 12,480 votes in a four-cornered contest against BN, PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia candidates.

On another note, Amirudin said his party had finalised the list of new local authority council members in the state and would announce it in the near future.

At today’s ceremony, YRMS would work with the Youth Skills Development Division, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education, Ministry of Education, Next Academy and Selangor Human Resource Development Centre.

Through the strategic collaboration with the four institutions, 660 students from low-income families (B40) would have YRMS-sponsored opportunities to start their skills training. — Bernama