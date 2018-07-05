Adam Rayqal’s death an unusual act of brutality, says psychologist

Adam Rayqal’s father, Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Pauzi, is comforted by relatives. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The death of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, whose body was found stowed away in a freezer at his babysitter’s house in Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves last Tuesday, was described as an unusual act of brutality and inhumane.

Psychologist Dr Meriam Omar Din said further investigations and checks were needed to identify the real cause behind such a cruel act.

“There are many factors that could have triggered the action of the babysitter. As such, parents are advised to be more sensitive and cautious in selecting child care centres and babysitters to avoid any untoward incident,” she told Bernama here today.

The boy was reported missing on that day before his body was found placed in a green zipper bag inside the freezer compartment of the fridge at the house by the police, late at night.

Former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer Prof Dr Rohaty Mohd Majzub said every babysitter working at child care centres should undergo special tests, including the personality and psychological aspects, to avoid a recurrence of such an incident.

“Children are a trust from God, do sacrifice in raising them. Make sure child care centres are regularly monitored and parents should not leave the responsibility of taking care of their children solely to babysitters,” she said.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Komuniti Prihatin Setempat secretary Kamal Ahmad Abdullah said such an act was beyond the norms of humanity, and that proper guidance should be provided to any person who wishes to offer child care services.

“Parents who intend to send their children to such centres are advised to do background checks on the babysitters and the environment at the centres beforehand.

“Do look for registered babysitters or centres which are supervised by the authorities. As for the pay, it is okay if it is a bit expensive as long as security is guaranteed,” he said.

Pertubuhan Wanita Dalam Perniagaan dan Pemikiran Kreatif (PEWANGI) president Nabila Sanusi said such a tragic incident was not the first negligence case to have occurred at babysitter’s homes.

“The unfortunate incident should be a wake-up call for the government, through the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, to ensure that the proposal for employers to provide child care centres for their staff at workplace takes effect immediately,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Facebook account user Cikli Roslee suggested that civil servants and private sector employees, particularly working mothers on shifts, should work on normal working hours.

“It is hard to find a quality babysitter for this group of working mothers. At least, allow them to work on normal office hours until their babies reach a minimum of 12 months,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Safie Salleh proposed that each employer provided such a centre with the child care cost to be borne equally by the employers and staff until the babies reach up to four-month-old. — Bernama