Malaysians have streamed 1.4 billion hours of K-pop music over the past five years on Spotify

Do Malaysians really love K-pop that much? — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Malaysians love K-pop.

So much so that Spotify users in Malaysia have spent a total of 1.4 billion hours over the past five years streaming the genre.

That is according to the latest infographic from Spotify in conjunction with their five-year anniversary in Malaysia.

“Believe it or not, K-pop is the most streamed genre in Malaysia,” said Spotify Asia Head of Communications Benjamin Chelliah.

K-pop’s popularity has skyrocketed over the past couple of years and even more so since Spotify launched the K-pop genre hub in 2015.

Since then, more than 6.6 billion tracks from that genre have been streamed globally, with users worldwide spending over 14.5 billion minutes listening to their favourite Korean tracks.

The infographics was split into four other sections — top local female artists, top local male artists, most streamed global artists, top local groups and some of the top streamed playlists.

Datuk Siti Nurhaliza came out on top of the local female artists section followed behind by Yuna, Ziana Zain, Wany Hasrita and Fish Leong.

In the male category, Faizal Tahir came out top ahead of Haqiem Rusli, Malique, Sufian Suhaimi and Joe Flizzow.

Based on the data collected, Malaysian Spotify users spend an average of 148 minutes a day on the music streaming service application.