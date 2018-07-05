Penang deputy CM in ICU after complaining of chest pain

GEORGE TOWN, July 5 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman was admitted to Penang Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit today after he complained of chest pain.

It is learnt that he underwent an angiogram at Penang Hospital after he was rushed there from a private hospital in Seberang Jaya, and was found to have suffered a minor heart attack.

According to his aide, Muhasdey Muhammad, Ahmad Zakiyuddin is now in a stable condition but is still under close observation.

“He is conscious and able to talk, only the doctor had advised that he rests more,” he said.

He said Ahmad Zakiyuddin could have been exhausted due to his daily busy schedule, especially after the general elections.

He added that previously the 60-year-old did not have any serious health issues.

Muhasdey said the first-term Pinang Tunggal assemblyman had complained of chest pains while on the way to a Hari Raya event at the Industrial Training Centre in Kepala Batas at around 11.45am.

“He still went to the event but five minutes after arriving at the event, he told his driver to take him to a private hospital in Seberang Jaya,” he said when contacted.

He said the private hospital checked on his condition before referring him to Penang Hospital for further tests to be conducted.

Prior to that, he said Ahmad Zakiyuddin had attended a 9.30am event at a hotel on the island before heading to another by the Welfare Department at about 11am.

He said he had seemed fine at that time and had only started feeling unwell when heading to the noon event in Kepala Batas.