Taxi driver fined RM8,000, for hiding chef’s money

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A taxi driver was fined RM8,000 by a magistrate’s court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of aiding to hide money owned by a chef into his bank account three years ago.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman handed down the sentence on Tay Yew Meng, 44, and ordered the accused to be imprisoned for six months if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

He was alleged to have hidden RM17,300 belonging to Cheong Choy Ling, 42, in his account bank.

He committed the offence at the Hong Leong Bank branch of Bandar Manjalara, Kepong here at 12.30pm on Aug 10, 2015, under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years, or with a fine or both.

Earlier, Tay who was unrepresented pleaded for the minimum fine but prosecuting officer ASP Nom Phot Prackdit urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused. — Bernama