Penang cracks the whip on illegal hawkers

Penang state local government and housing exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to reporters in George Town June 27, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 5 — The local councils will crack down on illegal hawker stalls especially those that endanger the public, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said.

The local government and housing development committee chairman said he will be very firm in enforcing the law to clean up illegal hawker stalls, especially those that had been given notices numerous times.

He said the recent enforcement action against illegal hawkers in Tanjung Tokong was a continuation of ongoing enforcement to clear up illegal stalls.

“We have been giving them a lot of moratorium, extension of time, so enough, we have to be very firm,” he said.

He was responding to complaints posted on the social media accusing the state government of victimising Malay hawkers by demolishing a row of hawker stalls along the busy Tanjung Tokong main road.

The row of stalls, near the corner of the road, had been around for decades, Jagdeep added.

“We have sent them many notices over the years yet they persisted so now, we have to take action, they are too near the corner and had caused too many accidents,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail.

He said the stall owners should have went to the city council to look for alternative places to move their stall instead of stubbornly remaining at the site illegally.

He said he has no tolerance for illegal stalls especially on state lands and areas that can endanger the public.

“Those stalls in Tanjung Tokong are at the corner, by the main road and near a school, it poses danger to road users and imagine if someone stopped at the stall and another vehicle came along, it would cause an accident,” he said.

He stressed that the operators must comply with the law.

“Enforcement is important, everyone must comply with the law, you can’t just go to a five-foot way and start a stall there to do business,” he said.