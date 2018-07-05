Boeing swallows Embraer commercial arm in joint venture

Boeing Co will take over the US$4.75 billion (RM19.2 billion) commercial aircraft arm of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA as part of a new company to be controlled by the US firm. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 5 — Boeing Co will take over the US$4.75 billion (RM19.2 billion) commercial aircraft arm of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA as part of a new company to be controlled by the US firm, the companies said today.

The new company, encompassing Embraer’s commercial aircraft and services businesses, should make Boeing the market leader in the smaller passenger jet market, creating stiffer competition for the CSeries aircraft program designed by Canada’s Bombardier Inc and backed by European rival Airbus SE.

The deal values Embraer’s commercial aircraft operations at US$4.75 billion, and Boeing’s 80 per cent ownership stake in the joint venture at US$3.8 billion, the companies said.

Under the terms of the deal, Boeing will hold an 80 per cent stake in the joint venture and Embraer the remaining 20 per cent.

The partnership is expected to add to Boeing’s earnings per share from 2020 and would generate estimated annual pre-tax cost savings of about US$150 million by the third year.

The statement gave no indication of any payment Boeing was making under the deal.

Boeing’s initial plan to buy Embraer was rejected by the Brazilian government because it did not want a foreign company to control its defence unit for strategic security reasons.

In addition, both companies will create another joint venture to promote and develop new markets and applications for defence products and services, especially the KC-390 multi-mission aircraft, based on jointly-identified opportunities, they said. — Reuters