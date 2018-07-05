More bodies of boat capsize victims recovered in Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 5 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has found two more bodies of victims of the boat which capsized in the waters off Kota Tinggi last Monday.

Johor MMEA deputy director (Operations) Maritime Capt Sanifah Yusof said the bodies of a man and woman were discovered at 1.5 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Punggai about 1pm and 4.3 nautical miles east of Tanjung Balau at 2.40pm today.

“The bodies were taken to the MMEA Jetty in Sedili for further action 10 more victims are still missing,” he said in a statement here.

In the incident, the boat, carrying 44 passengers from Batam in Indonesia, capsized at 6.5 nautical miles off Tanjung Punggai, Pengerang, near Kota Tinggi at midnight.

It was said to be entering Malaysia through Tanjung Penawar in Kota Tinggi.

Sanifah said 25 of the passengers were rescued while nine were found dead at press time. — Bernama