Sacha Baron Cohen unveils Trump-related project

Cambridge-educated actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has run with Trump’s advice to ‘go to school’. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 5 — Comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen has announced a new project inspired by his own complicated relationship with the current US President.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

With a spoof presidential message to mark the occasion of the 4th of July, Independence Day, Sacha Baron Cohen announced his new project.

It would seem that Cohen, who crossed paths with Trump during a 2003 episode of Da Ali G Show, is taking on the branded for-profit educational institution, Trump University.

“He’s back as you’ve never seen him before,” the announcement video promises, between footage from a 2012 YouTube video From the Desk of Donald Trump, since removed by the Trump Organisation, in which Trump Sr lambasts the comic actor for an Academy Awards prank involving an urn of phony ashes purportedly belonging to North Korean ruler Kim Jong-il.

Cohen is invited to “go to school, learn about being funny,” and it appears that the star of Borat, The Dictator, Les Miserables and Talladega Nights has done just that.

The project’s format is not yet known.

It’s not the first time a Cohen has crossed rhetorical swords with Trump University over its premium-rate short courses; a Californian businessman filed a 2013 class action lawsuit over fraudulent business practices that, in April 2018, led to a US$25 million (RM1 billion) settlement and the ruling that former students could claim up to 90 per cent of their course fees.

Sacha Baron Cohen also invoked Trump’s name on numerous occasions during the publicity tour for 2016 action comedy The Brothers Grimsby, in which he played Nobby Butcher, the foolish long-lost brother of a top British spy, and mocked the presidential candidate with in-character appearances as Nobby and as Borat. — AFP-Relaxnews