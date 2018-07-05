Wee Wern back on winning track after 20-month absence

Low Wee Wern returns the ball from Zoe Foo Yuk Han during the first round of the women premier category in the Ohana 34th National Squash Championships 2018 in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BUKIT JALIL, July 5 — Low Wee Wern is not fooling around as she plans to get back to the top five in the world. Out for 20 months due to a recurring left knee injury, the former world No. 5 won her first competitive match since November 2016 by breezing past Zoe Foo Yuk Han 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 in the first round of the National Championships at Bukit Jalil squash centre.

“Started a bit scrappy as mentally and physically I was trying to get back into competition mode,” said the Penangite.

“My return has been a long time coming but I feel I may feel the buzz a little more tomorrow when we play on the glass courts.

“As for nerves, at the beginning I didn’t think much about it, but as the points started rolling I needed to take a step back and take in the situation. The good thing is I played better in the second game and finished strongly.”

Wee Wern will play against Ooi Kah Yan in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

With a dodgy knee, Wee Wern had to change her lifestyle in order to accommodate for recovery and therapy on the left knee.

“I have to pay a bit more attention on recovery. There’s some soreness but no pain,” said the 27-year-old Asian games silver medallist.

“I have to ice my knee after the game as it’s not the same knee as pre-surgery. Tomorrow morning, it’s a basic routine where I’ll warm up with my coach Aaron Soyza at 7.30am before my match and we’ll have to monitor when I eat as well.”

Wee Wern’s aiming to reach the finals and win if possible to guarantee her spot in the Asian games singles event. There are two slots per country, one of which is taken by eight-time world champion and defending Asian games gold medallist Nicol David.

Meanwhile top seed S. Sivasangari also booked her quarterfinal spot with an 11-7, 11-5, 10-8 win over Aina Amani. She will meet Chan Yiwen in the quarterfinals.

On the men’s side, national No 1 Nafiizwan Adnan’s quest for title number three continues with a 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 win over Ooi Jian Qi while in form Ivan Yuen Chee Wern beat Ng Jo Wern 11-7, 11-6, 11-4.