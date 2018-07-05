Don’t blame mother of dead baby found in freezer, says Hannah Yeoh

The mother of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, Farrah Madihah Othman, weeps beside her husband while holding the body of her son that was found inside a fridge at his babysitter's house at Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh urged Malaysians not to point fingers at the mother of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, who was found stuffed inside the freezer compartment of a refrigerator at his caretaker’s home on Tuesday.

“She is a nurse and works the night shift. She had no choice but to send Adam to a nanny, as day care centres don’t operate at night,” Yeoh said, reacting to claims that the mother was being irresponsible by leaving the baby at a nanny at night.

“What happened to Adam is an example to show there is a great need to help working mothers. It is a challenge to be productive at work while thinking of your children’s safety,” the Segambut MP said.

Yeoh said the incident called for attention from the private sector to understand the need for childcare centres.

“The private sector must understand the need for childcare centres is not for mothers only but also fathers. Doesn’t mean if certain companies have more male workers, this move should be neglected.

“This is even a father’s responsibility and they need help too. Everyone should be covered so that they can be more productive at work,” she said.

Earlier, Yeoh said, by 2019, all government agencies will be equipped with day care centres and the private sector should also aim for this target.

So far, there are only 205 offices in the government sector and 52 in the private sector equipped with childcare centres.

Yeoh said those in the private sector will be eligible for an incentive of 10 per cent for 10 years through tax exemptions, that covers renovation, maintenance and owning a day care centre.

Adam was found stuffed inside the freezer compartment of a refrigerator at his caretaker’s home in Batu Caves.

Police revealed that Adam died due to severe head injuries from blunt force trauma, but have yet to find the murder weapon and the motive is still being investigated.

A caretaker and a housemate have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigation. The caretaker had only been looking after the victim for a week.

The victim’s parents lodged a police report after the caretaker told them that someone resembling the victim’s father Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, 28, had abducted Adam from the day care centre.

Police detained both suspects after finding discrepancies in their statements during questioning and later found the body.