Najib’s trial date not fixed yet, AGC clarifies

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The date for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial for alleged criminal breach of trust and abuse of power has not been fixed, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) clarified today.

It said the Kuala Lumpur High Court did not fix any trial dates yesterday when Najib was charged.

“The High Court actually only indicated, based on the calendar of the learned High Court Judge, when the possible free dates for trial could be.

“The High Court made it clear that the trial dates would only be fixed after the next mention date in court, which is on August 8, 2018,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter today.

In clearing up several misconceptions following yesterday’s case, it also explained that it is rare for trial dates to be fixed on the same day an accused is charged.

“The Prosecution Team intends to apply to the High Court on August 8, 2018 for trial dates to be fixed in November this year,” it said.

