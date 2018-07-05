Johor eyes over RM1b investment from China company

A worker cuts old tyres to be recycled March 7, 2018. Johor is in the midst of discussions with a company from China on its plans to invest more than RM1 billion to set up a tyre manufacturing plant in the state. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KULAI, July 5 —The Johor state government is in the midst of discussions with a company from China on its plans to invest more than RM1 billion to set up a tyre manufacturing plant in the state.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee Chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the parties hoped to seal the deal by year-end.

“We are now at an advanced stage of discussion with them, and hopefully by the end of this year we will be signing a memorandum of understanding,” he said, adding that further details would be disclosed once the deal was finalised.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of a publicity and public engagement programme on the Kulai-Sedenak Special Area Plan (RKK) 2025 draft here today.

Puah said the RKK included the development of the Sedenak Digital Valley (SDV), a green smart city pilot project, strategically located near the Senai airport and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas.

Under the development plan, the SDV will become a digital and data hub by 2025, generating 77,500 jobs, 70 per cent of which will be highly-skilled workers. — Bernama