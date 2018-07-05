Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar ahead of tariff deadline

The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar for the second consecutive day as the greenback eased ahead of the trade tariff deadline. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar for the second consecutive day as the greenback eased ahead of the trade tariff deadline.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.0410/0450 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.0440/0480.

A dealer said investor sentiment was cautious as tomorrow marks the deadline for the US to impose its first round of tariffs on US$34 billion (RM137.4 billion) worth of Chinese imports.

“Investors are worried the action could worsen into a full-blown trade war,” he said.

Besides, the dealer said the release of minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, due later today, as well as US non-farm payrolls data tomorrow also kept investors on the sidelines.

At the close, the local unit was traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

The ringgit improved against the Singapore dollar to 2.9611/9645 from 2.9616/9651 and advanced against the yen to 3.6504/6547 from 3.6607/6650 yesterday.

However, it slipped against the pound to 5.3527/3600 from 5.3417/3486 and was lower against the euro at 4.7223/7286 from 4.7048/7111. — Bernama