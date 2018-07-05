Riza Aziz’s MACC interview stretches into Day 4

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's son, Riza Aziz (second right), arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Riza Aziz, stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who has been charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption, must have let out a long sigh at 6.40pm today.

But the Hollywood film producer’s interview with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that started Tuesday is not yet over despite his seven-hour session today.

He is expected to return to the MACC headquarters here at 10.30am tomorrow for further questioning.

Riza is being investigated over his alleged connection to the financial scandal in which his company Red Granite Pictures had received funds originating from sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which his stepfather set up in 2009.

It is alleged that Riza used the money siphoned from 1MDB to fund his Oscar-nominated movie The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.