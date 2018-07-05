Honda Malaysia close to completing airbag replacement exercise

Honda Malaysia has replaced more than 228,000 Takata driver front airbag inflators affected by the product recall, which translates into an 87 per cent completion rate, as at July 2. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Honda Malaysia has replaced more than 228,000 Takata driver front airbag inflators affected by the product recall, which translates into an 87 per cent completion rate, as at July 2.

In a statement today, the company said it had finished replacing more than 465,000 units of Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflators — a 79 per cent completion rate.

The car distributor continued to stress the urgency of replacing affected Takata airbag inflators, saying it would render full cooperation to the Ministry of Transport and Road Transport Department.

On June 2, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that owners of 71,315 affected Honda cars had not replaced their Takata airbags and they would be barred from renewing their road tax if they continued to ignore the airbag recall warning.

Honda Malaysia today appealed again to owners of Honda vehicles affected by the Takata front airbag inflator product recall to get their vehicles repaired at Honda authorised dealers as soon as possible, noting that the airbags might deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated and the airbag inflator casing might rupture.

“Honda Malaysia would like to draw attention that the replacement of the affected Takata airbag inflators is free of charge and any cost related to Takata airbag inflators replacement will be borne by Honda Malaysia,” it said.

The company added it had 100 per cent stock availability for the driver and passenger front airbag inflators.

Honda Malaysia said the replacements could be done at any of the 92 Honda authorised service dealers nationwide and it had also made access to replacement activities easier for affected customers with its mobile hubs at selected shopping malls, as well as, hubs at Honda roadshows and selected Petronas stations.

The company also continues to extend the replacement of Takata airbag inflators to parallel imported Honda vehicles which it did not sell.

Honda Malaysia affirmed that the current selling line-up of Honda models did not have the same type of Takata airbag inflators as previous models affected in the recall and all current selling Honda models were not affected. — Bernama