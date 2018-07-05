Xiaomi IPO draws bids at 9.4pc discount in grey market

A man checks his mobile phone as he walks past a logo of Xiaomi in Beijing August 16, 2012. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 5 — Xiaomi Corp’s debut is off to a bad start even before its shares officially start trading in Hong Kong on Monday.

Some institutional investors saw bids as low as HK$15.40 (RM7.93) today with no offers in grey-market trading, according to three people familiar with the matter. That’s 9.4 per cent below the issue price. Others said the level was at HK$16.15 — a drop of 5 per cent—though there were no firm offers either, according to Andrew Jackson, head of Japanese equities at Soochow CSSD Capital Markets in Singapore.

Xiaomi priced its IPO at the bottom end of a range, cutting its valuation to about US$54 billion (RM218.3 billion), roughly half of the smartphone maker’s initial goal. The company also scrapped a plan to sell shares on the mainland after failing to satisfy regulators. The debut comes as investors abandon Hong Kong equities amid concern over a US-China trade war.

Traders will be able to bet on further declines by shorting the stock on its first day of trading, according to the Hong Kong exchange operator. The company is the first in Hong Kong to sell shares with a dual-class structure since the city changed its rules to allow founders to keep outsized voting rights, although that means the stock won’t be included in MSCI Inc’s global benchmarks.

After a sizzling 2017, Hong Kong’s tech listings have started to struggle. Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co’s May debut flopped after the retail tranche was 600 times oversubscribed. Razer Inc, a maker of gaming laptops and accessories, and online car-financing provider Yixin Group Ltd trade more than 50 per cent below their November issue price.

Retail investors failed to show much interest in Xiaomi despite the hype, but those who bought into the IPO may be able to flip their shares from tomorrow. Phillip Securities Group typically begins operating a grey market one trading day before the debut. — Bloomberg