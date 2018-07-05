MB: Free water for almost 400,000 Johor households from Sept

Johor Pakatan Harapan had promised in its general election manifesto to provide 10 cubic metres of free water to the B40 group. — AFP pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 5 — About 395,000 low-income households in Johor will enjoy 10 cubic metres of water supply free of charge beginning September, Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said today.

The decision to provide the free water was approved at the weekly meeting of the state executive council yesterday, he said.

The implementation of the free water programme would cost the state government RM25 million in annual expenditure, he said at a press conference after attending an Aidilfitri open house of Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor here.

“This means we have fulfilled the promise (in the election manifesto) in 100 days,” he added.

Johor Pakatan Harapan had promised in its general election manifesto to provide 10 cubic metres of free water to the B40 group. — Bernama