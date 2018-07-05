Matthysse ready to defend title against Pacquiao

Matthysse (39-1-4) is aiming for his 40th career win come July 15. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse said he is set for his 12-round title defence bout against Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao at Axiata Arena on July 15.

The 35-year-old who spent the last two months training in California prior to his arrival here said preparations have been going well, adding he cannot wait for the fight to take place.

“We’ve had a great camp and the only difference is I’m getting ready to face a southpaw (a left-handed boxer) like Manny Pacquiao.

“Otherwise, I’m very happy to be in Malaysia and I’m also happy because the fight is nearby,” he told the media during a press conference at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

Matthysse defeated Thailand’s Teerachai Sithmorseng en route to claiming the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title in January this year via knockout in round eight.

Trainer Joel Diaz said the champion’s main agenda for this fight camp was getting him used to defending and attacking against a southpaw boxer of Pacquiao’s calibre.

“We’ve been focused on the southpaw stance. Even giving him southpaw sparring partners.

“Myself and Matthysse’s brother-in-law Mario Narvaez are both southpaws and we’ve been hitting the mitts against him ahead of this fight against Pacquiao,” he said.

Diaz added that the first challenge they would face in Malaysia would be adapting to the timing.

“We’re trying to program him to train at the time he is fighting (about 11.30am).

“He’s been training in California really well and I want him to focus on the fight it’s a big fight,” the 45 year old said.

The bout set for July 15 at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena is only 10 days away and Diaz hoped that his camp will be given more time to train ahead of a host of media scheduled events slated for next week.

“The media is going to have to give us time to train. Even if they don’t, we are still going to have to find a way.

“I just want him to stay focused until the last day (the fight).”

Matthysse’s last defeat against a southpaw opponent came seven years ago against USA’s Devon Alexander, and the Argentinian feels that he was robbed off victory as he went down after 10 rounds via split decision.

“I feel I did not lose that fight,” Matthysse responded.

Matthysse has recorded seven wins in nine matches while his 39-year-old opponent has struggled with only five wins in his last nine bouts.

The Argentinian however said he is not going to take his opponent lightly.

“He fought his level best during those four defeats so let’s not underestimate him,” he said.

In the undercards, junior flyweight champion Carlos Canizales takes on China’s Lu Bin while former flyweight titlist Moruti Mthalane will go toe-to-toe against Muhammad Waseem for the International Boxing Federation flyweight belt.

The fourth title that will be up for grabs would be the vacant WBA featherweight title as Jhack Tepora from the Philippines goes 12 rounds against Mexico’s Edivaldo Ortega.