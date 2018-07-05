China stocks, yuan slide as Washington, Beijing prepare trade salvos

Chinese stocks slipped today and the yuan gave back some of its recent gains against the dollar a day before China and the United States were set to hit one another with punitive tariffs that risked triggering a full-scale trade war. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, July 5 — Chinese stocks slipped today and the yuan gave back some of its recent gains against the dollar a day before China and the United States were set to hit one another with punitive tariffs that risked triggering a full-scale trade war.

Markets have been on edge ahead of tomorrow, when US tariffs on US$34 billion (RM137.4 billion) worth of Chinese products — and retaliatory Chinese tariffs on US goods of the same value — are expected to kick in.

The declines in the yuan and stocks come the same day the central bank’s targeted cut of reserve requirements for banks took effect, which was expected to release additional liquidity into the financial system.

The blue chip CSI300 Index was down by about 0.6 per cent at 0622 GMT, and the Shanghai Composite Index was off about 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped about 1 per cent.

“The bottom for A-shares is nowhere in sight yet,” said Samuel Chien, partner of Shanghai BoomTrend Investment Management Co. The hedge fund house currently has no long positions in China A-shares, or yuan-denominated mainland stocks.

“Whether you look at fundamental factors, or market psychology, there’s nothing bright — a Sino-US trade war will have a seriously negative impact on China’s economy. There could be a market rebound, but I don’t want to make that sort of money, it’s too dangerous.”

At 0623 GMT, the yuan was trading at 6.6355 per dollar after ending the late night session at 6.6330.

The yuan’s midpoint was set within market expectations, according to traders, but volume shrank this morning as investors went into a holding pattern on the eve of the tariff implementation tomorrow.

Daily trading volume dipped to US$7.951 billion as of 0324 GMT, about half of normal volume.

In June, the yuan suffered its worst month on record, falling 3.3 per cent against the dollar.

“The yuan is likely to continue range-bound trading before Friday,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The reserve requirement cut, which was announced on June 24, releases about 700 billion yuan (RM426.5 billion) in liquidity, the People’s Bank of China said today. — Reuters