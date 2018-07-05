Johor to ease first-time wedding woes for Muslim couples

Johor Islamic Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the state government will be proposing several suggestions to assist Muslim couples getting married for the first time in the state. — Pictures by Ben Tan

BATU PAHAT, July 5 — The Johor government is looking at ways to help Muslim couples who are tying the knot for the first time, state executive councillor Aminolhuda Hassan said today.

The Islamic Affairs and Education Committee chairman said among the suggestions so far was to waive pre-wedding course charges for the first-timers.

“The state government will also look at providing facilities such as mass or group weddings that have a reasonable charge to couples who want to set up their household for the first time,” he said at a Pakatan Harapan (PH) Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering in Sri Gading here.

Aminolhuda, who is also Parit Yaani assemblyman, said the marriage initiative was among the ideas to fulfil the state PH's electoral promise to Johor youths.

“This initiative is also in line with the wholesome Islamic concept of Rahmatan Lil Alamin that is applied in our administration,” he said, using the Arabic term that roughly translates to the principle of universal mercy.

He emphasised that the initiative only covered young Muslim couples in the state.