Foreign funds to return in Q4, lift FBM KLCI to 1,895 points by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Foreign funds are expected to make a comeback to Bursa Malaysia in the fourth quarter (Q4) and lift the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to 1,895-points and the ringgit to RM3.80 against the US dollar by year-end.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd Head of Research Kenny Yee said return of foreign funds follows the exodus in May and June.

“The foreign outflows were seen surpassing RM10 billion over the last two months, with the post 14th general election (GE14) market experiencing net foreign selling of nearly RM7 billion to date, compared with the net foreign inflow of RM10.25 billion recorded in 2017,” he added.

Yee said this at a media briefing on the market outlook for the second half 2018 here, today.

However, he was optimistic that the kitchen-sinking in the country was merely a short-term pain as Malaysia was deemed the region’s safe haven, with the market was supported by the “big four” government-linked investment companies (GLICs), namely the Employees Provident Fund, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, the Retirement Fund Inc and Lembaga Tabung Haji.

“The total fund size managed by the four GLICs exceeds RM1.2 trillion, not to mention those from sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd and its subsidiary, ValueCAP Sdn Bhd,” he added.

Yee also believed that foreign funds are likely to take advantage of the weak ringgit which depreciated to around RM4.04 against the greenback from RM3.86 earlier this year.

“Index-linked blue chips such as Telekom Malaysia, Maybank, KLK and Genting are now ripe for the picking as they are trading at attractive levels,” he said, adding, investors could re-look small cap stocks like Econpile, GFM, Kelington and Mi Equipment when the market liquidity is restored.

While foreseeing that the imposition of tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports by the United States (US) which could come into effect tomorrow would result in a knee-jerk reaction on Bursa Malaysia, Yee however, believed, the impact would be short term.

“Asian markets, including Bursa Malaysia, has been dubbed the growth engine for global markets over the last 10-15 years, and up to 70 per cent or over US$1 trillion worth of foreign reserves, are parked at countries like China and Japan,” he said.

However, Yee cautioned that the US remained the epicentre of global equity markets, be it issues pertaining to trade tensions, or the US Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

Asked if Bursa Malaysia was heading towards a bear market due to the current continued foreign selling, he dismissed this notion, saying, unless another 20 per cent downtrend was seen.

“We are not facing the worst yet, as was recorded during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis,” he said.

It was reported that in 1997, the FBM KLCI ended the year at 594.44, tumbling from 1,231.45 on Jan 3.

Yee also refuted speculation that the arrest of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak would affect foreign investors’ confidence in the local stock market.

“Investors have already anticipated this development after the new Pakatan Harapan government took over,” he said.

On the impending overhaul of some GLICs, he said the market was awaiting clearer investment direction, which will happen once the revamp of management positions is completed. — Bernama