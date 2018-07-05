Jamal Yunos denied bail, locked up in Sg Buloh prison

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos arrives at Ampang Court Complex in Selangor July 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Former fugitive Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has been charged with fleeing from police custody following his extradition from Indonesia earlier today, and will spend time in custody in the Sungai Buloh prison.

Clad in a black hoodie and jeans, the Sungai Besar Umno chief was brought before the Sessions and Magistrates’ Court in Ampang here, straight from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after his plane had landed.

Court interpreter N. Yathiga read the charges against him, to which Jamal nodded and said he understood.

Jamal is charged under Section 224 of the Penal Code, where anyone who intentionally resists or obstructs lawful apprehension of themselves after being convicted can be punished with two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin argued that although Jamal was charged under a bailable offence, he should not be granted bail as his previous actions of fleeing from police custody meant that he is a flight risk.

His defence lawyer Izzat Zabir Sariff informed the court that he believes his client has no intention of escaping police custody, and will appear in court whenever required.

Following this, Jamal requested to address the magistrate, which was permitted.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that to his knowledge his guarantor had posted bail for him on May 25, and he left Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital after signing the release documents for bail at 3pm.

However, the subsequent Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raid on his home the following day made him fear supposed political prosecution from the new government, which caused him to leave for Sumatra, Indonesia.

Describing his one-month-plus stay in Indonesia as “a nightmare”, Jamal said he decided to surrender to the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta but was apprehended by the Indonesian police before he could do so.

He added that his time in Indonesia was a “bitter experience”, which meant that he will not attempt to escape police custody again and would present himself to the police station daily if granted bail. Jamal also cited health reasons linked to his back problems when addressing the magistrate.

After he spoke, magistrate Mohd Firdaus Sadina Ali said upon consideration of both the defence counsel and public prosecution’s arguments, bail would not be granted to Jamal.

The court hearing and document handover date has been set on July 30.