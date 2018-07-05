MB: Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting to begin July 20

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail would officiate the opening at the State Assembly Complex. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, July 5 — The first Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting after the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9, will be held for three days beginning July 23.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail would officiate the opening at the State Assembly Complex here.

“Prior to the sitting, the swearing-in ceremony of state assembly members and election of speaker for the Perlis State Legislative Assembly will be held at the State Assembly Complex on July 20,” he said at a Hari Raya gathering and launch of MAIPs Asnaf Transformation Academy collaborative programme here today.

When asked on who have been considered for the position of Speaker, Azlan said the matter would be announced later.

In the GE14, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 10 of the 15 state seats contested, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won three seats and PAS won two.

However, Arau Umno division deputy chief Datuk Ismail Kassim later quit the party to become an independent candidate.

On the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), Azlan said the committee would not be dissolved but committee members would not be paid the allowance which they had enjoyed before.

“The state government will have to evaluate and review the state financial position, following the PH administration,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had on May 23 announced the dissolution of the JKKK nationwide. — Bernama