Suitcases stuffed with severed body parts found by Gombak River

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve one of the suitcases found on the banks of Gombak River near Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A human body cut up into several parts was found in two suitcases on a bank of the Gombak River near the Putra World Trade Centre here at about noon today, according to a source.

It said a landscape worker spotted the suitcases and saw a leg sticking out of one of the bags, and immediately notified the police.

“A police examination found the torso in one bag and the legs, hands and head in the other,” the source said.

The gender and identity of the person had yet to be ascertained, it added.

Dang Wangi District Police deputy chief Supt Rudy Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed the find and said the body parts had been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He also said that the police had recorded statements from two homeless men and a woman in the area to assist them in their investigation. — Bernama