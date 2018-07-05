Haute Couture: The best of beauty

PARIS, July 5 — From statement eyeliner to retro quiffs, the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 shows have raised the bar when it comes to beauty looks for the upcoming season. Here are five of the best.
Fendi
Fendi brought back the chunky graphic eye, with a look that focused on bold, angular lines teamed with matte complexions and voluminous beehive hairstyles.
Christian Dior
Bleached eyebrows made for a ghostly look at Christian Dior, accentuated by minimal eye makeup and austere updos.
Chanel
Chanel channelled a rock and roll vibe with pulled-back ponytails topped off with curly quiffs. A smoky eye (accented with a touch of glitter) underscored the party-ready aesthetic.
Elie Saab
Elie Saab kept things classic and glamorous with a beauty formula that focused on dewy skin, glossy lips and sleek, straight hair. Spiky lashes added a dash of vivacity to the look.
Giorgio Armani
Bushy brows, hard eyeliner and a soft bloom of rosy eyeshadow kept things sweetly severe at Giorgio Armani. Nude lips and lightly tousled hair softened the overall effect. — AFP-Relaxnews