Haute Couture: The best of beauty

Beehives and extreme eyeliner at Fendi Couture. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 5 — From statement eyeliner to retro quiffs, the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 shows have raised the bar when it comes to beauty looks for the upcoming season. Here are five of the best.

Fendi

Fendi brought back the chunky graphic eye, with a look that focused on bold, angular lines teamed with matte complexions and voluminous beehive hairstyles.

Christian Dior

Bleached eyebrows made for a ghostly look at Christian Dior, accentuated by minimal eye makeup and austere updos.

Chanel

Chanel channelled a rock and roll vibe with pulled-back ponytails topped off with curly quiffs. A smoky eye (accented with a touch of glitter) underscored the party-ready aesthetic.

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris July 3, 2018. — Reuters pic Elie Saab

Elie Saab kept things classic and glamorous with a beauty formula that focused on dewy skin, glossy lips and sleek, straight hair. Spiky lashes added a dash of vivacity to the look.

Giorgio Armani

Bushy brows, hard eyeliner and a soft bloom of rosy eyeshadow kept things sweetly severe at Giorgio Armani. Nude lips and lightly tousled hair softened the overall effect. — AFP-Relaxnews