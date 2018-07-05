Supporters launch ‘Free Najib’ donation drive for legal defence

Supporters hold a box with the words ‘Free Najib’ for the launch of a donation drive for the embattled former prime minister. — Picture from China Press

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Several supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak gathered at his house on Jalan Langgak Duta today to launch a “Free Najib” donation drive, a crowd-funding effort to help the former prime minister with his legal costs.

According to The Star, the group of supporters, led by several Umno leaders, started gathering outside Najib’s house from 2pm today.

“We want to give moral and financial support to Datuk Seri Najib,” Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Mohd Rafii, who is the spokesman for the group, reportedly said.

The group of supporters are calling themselves “Solidariti Bersama Datuk Najib” (Solidarity with Najib).

Yesterday, Najib only paid RM500,000 of his RM1 million bail after being charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Najib, who already had his accounts frozen by investigators on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) controversy before he was charged, had placed the deed of his mansion as a security for the balance of the bail to be paid next Monday.

The crowd-fund today mirrors the Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM), which was launched as an avenue for the public to help Putrajaya tackle the RM1 trillion liabilities left behind by Najib’s administration.

THM has collected over RM140 million so far.

Najib’s supporters had previously gathered outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday to protest his arrest, and also the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday where he was charged.

Najib yesterday said he had not called for his supporters to gather but they instead gathered voluntarily.

Najib faces up to 20 years in jail for each of the three CBT charges if he is found guilty.

The trial is set to begin around March next year.