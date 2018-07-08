The Kancils 2018: Celebrating creativity... and how that makes us human

The Kancil Awards’ Creative Council Chairman Alvin Teoh (right) and Deputy Chairman Iska Hashim (left). — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar and courtesy of Kancil Festival 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — As the world grows to be more and more divisive, never has the need for people from different backgrounds to work together been more urgent.

This is a time for understanding and to build something greater with that understanding.

Enter the Kancils 2018, the Malaysian advertising industry’s annual creative awards that showcase the most creative work locally. Though originally an exclusive event for the industry and their clients, the Kancils is moving towards becoming more inclusive with regards to creativity.

This year’s two-day festival (July 26-27, 2018) will include creatives from other fields such as film-maker Bassam Tariq, artist Stella So, politician Fahmi Fadzil, poet Kafayat Quadri and many more.

According to Alvin Teoh, the Kancils’ Creative Council chairman, there is a challenge with the advertising industry viewing creativity solely through its own lenses. He explains, “There are amazing talents within the industry that continue to inspire till today. But herein lies a little problem. Our views on creativity weren’t wide enough to include many other people from other industries who are also doing amazing work through creativity.”

Teoh, who is also the Executive Creative Director of Naga DDB Tribal, reasons that advertising these days is rapidly becoming an accumulation of many disciplines.

He explains, “Advertising has limits. Creativity does not. Creativity cannot and should not be penned in within the walls of advertising. So to view creativity through the lens of ad-land is limiting. Knowing this is liberating.”

Therefore the Kancils is in a unique position to reflect upon the ever-changing, ever-evolving face of society and build on the new ideas that pop up. And with new ways for people to consume content comes new ways of telling stories.

The Kancils 2018 has two components: the festival and the awards night.

Whether broken or bent, the rules of storytelling are always being rewritten.

And the story is what matters. Deputy Chairman Iska Hashim (Group Creative Director of Leo Burnett) believes in the power of a good story. He says, “The festival is largely about two things: Firstly, we get to celebrate the work, the stories that have been told and told well. Secondly, it’s an opportunity for us to introduce the audience to various storytelling forms and how we use data to improve on this.”

The data Iska refers to is often procured by working with research companies. Increasingly, however, advertising creatives have been collaborating with other professionals and organisations such as anthropologists and universities, to learn more about their audience.

Whether one is selling a product, service or brand, it’s about deeply understanding your target market. It’s about gaining human insight.

Iska, who is known for his reluctance to use narration (i.e. voiceovers) in his ads in favour of more organic storytelling, feels that there is room for the awards to get even more inclusive.

The Kancils is the showcase of the year for the Malaysian advertising industry.

He says, “In the future, we are looking at starting a non-commission category for works for sale — possibly next year — that the participants can then market to potential clients.”

This would effectively enable the judging of commission and non-commission work as separate categories. There is already an existing category for causes, the Kancil for Good. Introduced this year, the award is aimed at encouraging businesses that positively impact the community, society or the environment.

For Teoh, the way forward is via collaboration: “This has already happened in the West for a long time. In Asia, it has occurred in pockets, more progressively so over the past five to six years. It is about looking for a way to engage people. The best way to do that is to become what people want to consume and what people want comes in an endless variety of ways. This is the age of collaboration, creative alchemy, mash-ups and that’s what inclusive creativity means.”

Hence the rationale behind the festival committee inviting various people outside of the advertising industry to congregate and share ideas. Teoh says, “We want to set creativity loose and see how it manifests itself in all sorts of ways so that marketers and members of the advertising, art and communications industry will see through fresh eyes the role creativity plays in all levels of humanity.”

If advertising, by its very nature, revolves around communication, then ultimately it must all be about people. What we obsess about, how that makes us feel and why we are inspired to take action.

It’s about connection. The Kancils, it seems to me, is not only about celebrating creativity, but how that makes us human. And that’s a fine, fine thing.

Kancil Festival @ Ruang ThinkCity KL

July 26, 2018: 8.30am-7pm

July 27, 2018: 8.30am-5.30pm

Kancil Awards Night @ Chin Woo

July 27, 2018: 7.15pm-11.30pm

For registration and more

information on the Kancil

Awards 2018, head to http://www.kancilawards.com.