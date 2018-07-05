Court to decide status of Pujut assemblyman July 13

On May 12 last year, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly decided on a majority vote to disqualify Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman for having dual citizenship in Australia and Malaysia.

KUCHING, July 5 — The Court of Appeal will decide on July 13 on an appeal by the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly against a High Court ruling in reinstating Dr Ting Tiong Choon as the Pujut state assemblyman.

Dr Ting’s lawyer, Wong King Wei, said a notice to that effect was sent via facsimile by the Senior Assistant Registrar of the Court of Appeal Malaysia to his legal firm today.

On May 12 last year, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly decided on a majority vote to disqualify Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman for having dual citizenship in Australia and Malaysia.

The decision was made after 70 assemblymen voted in favour of a ministerial motion by International Trade and E-Commerce Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh during last year assembly sitting. Ten assemblymen voted otherwise.

Dr Ting was reinstated as the Pujut state assemblyman following a decision by the Kuching High Court on June 17 last year. It also declared that there was no vacancy in the state constituency. — Bernama