Johor aims to attract major investors to the Sedenak Digital Valley

Puah at the launch of the Kulai-Sedenak 2025 Special Area Plan at Dewan Semai Bakti, Felda Bukit Batu in Kulai today. — Pictures by Ben Tan

KULAI, July 5 — Johor can be turned into one of the leading digital hubs in the region, attracting high capital and technology investments, with the establishment of the Sedenak Digital Valley (SDV) here.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah said the SDV is part of the Kulai-Sedenak 2025 Special Area Plan (RKK) to develop a growth centre north of Iskandar Malaysia.

“Sedenak, which will host the SDV, is located at the corner of Kulai and Pontian districts near the Senai International Airport and Port of Tanjung Pelepas,” he said after the launch of the RKK at Dewan Semai Bakti, Felda Bukit Batu here.

Puah, who is also Bukit Batu assemblyman, said Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) would be instrumental in the development of the Smart City as Kulai-Sedenak comes under its development zone.

Sedenak, a small town between Kulai and Central Johor, is located about 50km north-east of the state capital and lies in the Kulai district, within the Senai-Kulai zone of Iskandar Malaysia.

Senai-Kulai is one of the five flagship development zones in the country’s first economic growth corridor launched on November 2006, spanning 2,217 sq km.

Iskandar Malaysia is three times bigger than Singapore and twice the size of Hong Kong.

The other four development zones in south Johor are: JB City Centre, Iskandar Puteri formerly known as Nusajaya, Eastern Gate Development Zone and Western Gate Development Zone.