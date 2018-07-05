Malaysia names 10 new envoys

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah pose for photos with the new heads of mission at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Ten new heads of mission were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, days after the swearing-in of Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Among the new appointments is former Maritime Affairs Department director-general Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, who will become Malaysia’s ambassador to France.

Tan Yang Thai, who was a former Malaysian consul general and counsellor in both China and Russia, will become the country’s new high commissioner to Sri Lanka.

The other appointments are Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman as the new ambassador to Cuba, Muzafar Shah Mustafa as the ambassador to Mexico, Hendy Assan as the ambassador to Uzbekistan and Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah as the new ambassador to Ukraine.

Sarimah Akbar was appointed as the new ambassador to Timor Leste, Datuk Mohammad Ali Selamat as the ambassador to Kuwait, Mohamad Razdan Jamil as the ambassador to Sudan and Ilham Tuah Ilias as the high commissioner to Fiji.