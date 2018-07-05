PKR Srikandi chief made special adviser to Perak MB

Ahmad Faizal hoped that with her appointment, Siti Aishah (pic) will be able to serve Perak better. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

SUNGAI SIPUT, July 5 — PKR Srikandi chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail, who withdrew from the race to be Perak Speaker, has been appointed a special adviser to the Perak mentri besar with the status of state executive councillor.

She is the second special adviser to be appointed after Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu confirmed this and said her appointment was agreed upon by the state Pakatan Harapan leadership.

“Her appointment will be effective soon. I have signed the appointment letter,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending Sungai Siput Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Hari Raya open house here today, Ahmad Faizal hoped that with her appointment, Siti Aishah will be able to serve Perak better.

“As a young leader, she can play a role in assisting state executive councillors to get close to youths and the younger generation,” he added.

It was reported on Tuesday that Siti Aishah withdrew from the race for the greater good of Pakatan Harapan.

She was quoted as saying her decision was to ensure all votes go to eventual winner Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Siti Aishah, who is a Senator, said she previously accepted the proposal as it was initially understood that the role would go to PKR as DAP has five excos in the state administration.

She also claimed her outburst in Facebook was an advice to the leadership that team spirit must be cultivated.

Asked if Siti Aishah’s appointment is to pacify her, Ahmad Faizal said only that she was a loyal party member.

“The decision to appoint her is not mine alone but a consensus among state Pakatan Harapan leadership,” he stressed.

Ahmad Faizal said she would assist the state in organising activities that target youths.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal said the local councillors will be sworn in latest by next week.

“We have received the name list from the respective parties and I have handed them over to the local government section at the state secretariat,” he said.

As for the post of village chiefs, Ahmad Faizal said it will take some time as the state was still vetting the names that were submitted.

“We want to ensure those appointed eventually will not lead to protest among the grassroots,” he said, adding that the appointment will be made in phases.

“Those whose names have been agreed by all parties will be appointed and for those still being looked into, we will postpone their appointment,” he noted.

Ahmad Faizal also said there are no fixed party ratios on the appointment.

“It is based on the density of an area and the racial composition,” he said, adding that Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who is also state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman has been instructed to ensure 30 per cent of the appointment are women.