Welcome home, Jamal Yunos (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos arrives at Ampang Court Complex in Selangor July 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEPANG, July 5 — Fugitive Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos arrived back in Malaysia this afternoon, following his extradition from Indonesia where he was finally captured after a month-long manhunt by authorities.

The Sungai Besar Umno division leader landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH710 from Jakarta around 2.49pm.

However, Jamal did not exit through the terminal’s arrival hall, and was instead escorted by several police officers directly from the airport's tarmac to a waiting police vehicle after deboarding.

His lawyer, Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, was waiting at the arrival hall.

The junior Umno leader is expected to be charged at the Ampang Jaya Magistrates Court under Section 224 of the Penal Code for escaping lawful police custody later in the evening.

Jamal was arrested by the Jakarta Regional Metropolitan Police pursuant to a request from Malaysia.

He escaped from police custody here in May prior to being granted bail and initially claimed this was an honest mistake.

However, he later fled the country after claiming a conspiracy against him.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin subsequently directed the Royal Malaysia Police to seek their Indonesian counterparts’ help in detaining Jamal after it was determined that he had fled there.

The Umno grassroots leader has three charges pending against him, including one for smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor State Secretariat in Shah Alam last year.