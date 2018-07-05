Student killed by falling tree in freak motorcycle accident

KUANTAN, July 5 — A Year Five pupil was killed while her friend was severely injured after a tree fell on a motorcycle during a storm in Felda Jenderak Selatan, Kuala Krau, yesterday.

Temerloh District Police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said the victim Damia Hannah Kamarudin, 11, who was riding the motorcycle, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh, 110km from here, at 9pm, yesterday.

Meanwhile, her friend, Nur Nabila Natasha Nizan, 12, who rode pillion on the motorcycle owned by her (Damia Hannah’s) mother, was placed in the Intensive Care Unit for internal injuries.

“The incident took place at 4.40pm, when they were heading home after attending a hari raya gathering at the Felda Jenderak Selatan hall.

“They were believed to be travelling along a village road in the Felda area when a tree suddenly fell on top of them due to a storm,” he told reporters here today.

Zundin said, to date, no criminal element was believed to be involved in the incident and the police were still waiting for a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death. — Bernama