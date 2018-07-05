IGP: Jho Low gave our police team the slip in Hong Kong

Fuzi told reporters that Low moved immediately to Macau upon the arrival of the police team sent there to question him. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Tycoon Low Taek Jho, wanted here in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, was able to leave Hong Kong before a Malaysian police team sent there could locate him, said Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

The Inspector-General of Police told reporters that Low, better known as Jho Low, moved immediately to Macau upon the arrival of the police team sent there to question him.

“I am not sure of his status but the latest information is that he is in Macau.

“In fact, the other day, we sent our team to Hong Kong but immediately when we arrived, he has left to Macau,” he told reporters at Home Ministry’s open house here today.

Mohd Fuzi, however, could not confirm if raids were also conducted at Low’s office and residence in Hong Kong during the visit.

The Penang-born financier’s whereabouts have been a mystery since the 1MDB scandal first made headlines three years ago, although he has released statements denying his involvement over the years.

Yesterday, Immigration Director-General Datuk Mustafar Ali announced that Low’s passport was cancelled effective June 15.

It was reported that the move was made at the request of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull to facilitate investigations into 1MDB.

The 1MDB scandal saw its first case going to court yesterday with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak claiming trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power.

The US Department of Justice had previously claimed more than RM18 billion (US$4.5 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB.