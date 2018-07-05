Lawyer predicts added immigration charges for fugitive Jamal Yunos

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos’ lawyer, Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, July 5 — Fugitive Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos could face additional action for leaving the country illegally in addition to the three pending charges against him prior to his escape, said his lawyer Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin.

Police previously said there was no record of the Sungai Besar Umno chief’s departure from Malaysia and that he likely fled using illegal means.

“There is a possibility Jamal will be investigated under the Immigration Act and the Passport Act for violating immigration laws,” he said when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport arrival hall today.

He said he was informed by his counterpart in Indonesia that Jamal was not charged with any offence under Indonesian law before being deported today as there was then a government to government meeting between both countries.

Jamal was arrested just as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made an official visit to the country.

Mohd Imran said Jamal was also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but was unable to provide further information on this case.

“I am aware MACC has conducted raids at Jamal’s residence during his remand in the hospital and I believe they have opened an investigation paper on him,” he said.

Asked if Jamal was ready to face justice, Mohd Imran said the minor Umno leader expressed willingness to do so during their brief meeting in Jakarta.

Jamal is expected to be produced at the Ampang Jaya magistrates court to be charge with escaping from lawful police custody, later in the evening.

The Sungai Besar Umno division leader escaped from police custody in May prior to being granted bail and initially claimed this was an honest mistake.

However, he later fled the country after claiming a conspiracy against him.

The Umno leader has three charges pending against him including one for smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor State Secretariat last year.