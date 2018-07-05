In tame Sabah assembly, ex-state minister Masidi takes jab at new DCM

Masidi (pic) accused Tangau of failing to make any difference to the state during his term as the federal Science, Technology and Innovation minister. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 5 — In perhaps the only “heated debate” in the four days of Sabah’s first state assembly sitting following the change of power in the general election, the largely muted opposition finally took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau today.

Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun accused the Sabah trade and industry minister of failing to make any difference to the state during his term as the federal Science, Technology and Innovation minister which ended after the May 9 polls.

“I think we should not promise too much. If you can’t deliver when you are a federal minister, what makes you think you can do it better when you are a state minister?” asked the former state tourism, culture and environment minister.

He earlier asked his former Barisan Nasional comrade to state what he achieved for Sabah during his stint as a federal minister, but later insinuated that Tangau had failed to add substance to his “branding”, and urged the latter to stay grounded.

“Branding is not important. Sometimes we are so obsessed with branding but not concerned with the substance and content.

“So thank you for your answer, I wish you luck, but let’s remember that we may have our heads in the sky but let’s keep our two feet firmly on the ground,” he said.

Minutes later, nominated assemblyman Loretto Padua Jr attempted to defend Tangau by saying Masidi’s comments were a personal attack on the DCM.

“Although he was the minister before, but it is now a new policy and I believe he will do the best, give him some time,” he said.

Tangau, who is president of United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko), was the first Sabah-based political party to pull out of BN after it lost the general election, and was partly instrumental in causing the state government to go from BN to Warisan and its allies following a melee.

He was later named deputy chief minister handling the trade and industry portfolio in the new administration.

Tangau replied earlier to a question by Kuala Penyu assemblyman Limus Jury on the incentives given by the government to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI) to Sabah especially from Asean countries

Tangau had said his ministry, which was known as the Industrial Development Ministry in the last administration, managed to attract RM785 million in investments last year, with RM45 million in foreign direct investments.

His ministry will also continue enhancing the industrial parks in the state such as the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, palm oil clusters (POIC) in Lahad Datu and Sandakan and the Sipitang oil and gas industrial park.

“We will also continue with infrastructure developments such as the Pan Borneo Highway and the Sepanggar Bay port container,” he said.