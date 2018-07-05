Police: Jamal Yunos to be charged with escaping custody after arrival

Jamal will be charged with intentionally obstructing and offering resistance to a lawful apprehension under Section 224 of the Penal Code. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, July 5 — Fugitive leader of the Red Shirts movement Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos will be taken straight to the Magistrates’ Court in Ampang Jaya upon touch down today, police said.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said Jamal will be charged with intentionally obstructing and offering resistance to a lawful apprehension under Section 224 of the Penal Code.

“Jamal is expected to arrive from Jakarta, Indonesia at 2.15pm,” he said in a statement.

Fadzil said two arrest warrants were issued by the Ampang Magistrates Court to Jamal on May 25 for two charges under Section 448 of the Penal Code for trespassing.

“Both warrants were issued because Jamal had absconded before the court could complete a bail process,” he said.