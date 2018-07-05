MP Promotions in talks with RTM to broadcast Pacquiao-Matthysse fight for free

Manny Pacquiao (pic) will be taking on Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena on July 15. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — MP Promotions head of business Arnold Vegafria said his side is currently in talks with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to showcase the Manny Pacquiao fight for free on TV1.

Pacquiao will be taking on Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena on July 15 and Vegafria said his team will be meeting officials from RTM to close the deal.

“We’ve got a meeting tomorrow and we’ll see how it goes,” he told the media during a press conference at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur.

MORE TO COME