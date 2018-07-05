Health minister confirms Kuching hospital contract scrapped, axe to fall on 23 others

Dzulkefly said contractors of 23 government hospitals and clinics are at risk of having their contracts terminated as the projects have been stalled for over two years. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Contractors who continue to delay construction on government hospitals and clinics will have their contracts terminated, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He confirmed that the contract for construction work at the Petrajaya Hospital in Kuching, Sarawak has been cancelled due to prolonged delay.

“I have already tabled this matter to the Cabinet yesterday, and my first target would be Petrajaya Hospital.

“Tun and the Cabinet have been informed, and I will carry out the necessary procedures,” he told reporters here, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said his ministry won’t be opening new tenders to complete Petrajaya Hospital but would instead ask the Works Ministry to handle the matter.

Dzulkefly said contractors of 23 government hospitals and clinics are at risk of having their contracts terminated as the projects have been stalled for over two years.

At least nine are hospitals, he added.

“There was a unanimous agreement that there can no longer be any more delays, to send out a stern signal to all the contractors that we cannot accept terrible work like these, because it is the people who will have to bear the brunt of these delays,” he said.

Dzulkefly said the government would consider contracting nominated sub-contractors and would also maintain the services of consultants who are credible.

National news agency Bernama reported Dzulkefly saying that his ministry is watching 23 “sick projects” that were 20 per cent behind schedule.