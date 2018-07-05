Banksy’s ‘greatest hits’ to go on show at Lazinc in London

Banksy’s ‘Vettriano Beach Rescue’ (2005) painting. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 5 — An exhibition of works by famed street artist Banksy is sure to be a big draw for fans and collectors alike when it opens next week at Lazinc in London.

Starting July 12, Lazinc Sackville — which is co-owned by Banksy’s original gallerist, Steve Lazarides — is presenting “Banksy Greatest Hits: 2002-2008,” curated from high-profile private collections and including stencilled canvases, unique paintings, sculptures and limited-edition prints, some of which have never been exhibited publicly.

While none of the artist’s actual street pieces will be on display, the show will offer a chance for visitors to discover a wide range of his works including iconic images from well-known series as well as some surprises.

Notable pieces will include “Love Is In The Air” (2006), which served as the front cover of Banksy’s personal manifesto “Wall and Piece”; “Girl and Balloon” (2006); and “Show Me the Monet” (2005), a take on Claude Monet’s “Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies” (1899).

Steve Lazarides, originally a photographer, met Banksy in 1997 and acted as his official photographer and gallerist through 2008, staging some of the artist’s high-profile sales; at the start of his 11 years working with the artist, Banksy prints were valued at £49.99 (RM268.37); by 2008 they had sold at £100,000. Since then the artist’s works have reached a record $1.87 million at auction (for 2007 work “Keep It Spotless,” sold at Sotheby’s New York in February 2008.)

As Banksy’s works have yet to be included in the collections of UK public museums and institutions, the show will present a unique chance to see a collection of his works all in one place.

“Banksy Greatest Hits: 2002-2008” will run from July 12 through August 25 at Lazinc Sackville. — AFP-Relaxnews