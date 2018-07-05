RTM reform in accordance with current needs, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith is pictured during a briefing at Wisma TV, Angkasapuri July 5 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 ― The reform of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will be in accordance with current needs, particularly in facing the challenge of the new digital era, said Eddin Syazlee Shith, the new Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia.

He also said that the reform would not jeopardise the vision and mission of RTM as a platform for the dissemination of news and information to the people.

“I believe RTM has a clear vision and mission. The ministry will continue implementing this vision and mission, but make adjustments according to the needs.

“I do not see (the implementation of) anything different now except for improvements, including the (proposed) merger of RTM and Bernama (the Malaysian National News Agency). Although this is still under study, I believe it is for the good of the people who are the target group,” he said to reporters after attending a briefing and meeting with the RTM management at Angkasapuri today.

Eddin Syazlee also said that attention would be given to several other proposed reforms which had stalled, including going fully digital.

“Many plans which have been proposed to the ministry and RTM may have stalled and we will look into the formula being worked out to undertake the reforms,” he said. ― Bernama