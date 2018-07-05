Use tech to boost classroom learning, education minister tells teaches

Education Minister Maszlee Malik teachers must utilise all available vehicles such as internet access and computer technology to help them transfer knowledge. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUNGAI SIPUT, July 5 ― Teaching and learning reformation in all schools must be in line with developments in information and communications, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said teachers must utilise all available vehicles such as internet access and computer technology to help them transfer knowledge.

“At the same time, the teaching and learning modes must have an effect on students’ understanding and its application in order to build human resources that are suitable for the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said.

Maszlee was speaking at the official opening of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bawong by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah here today.

He said the emphasis must be on 21st century learning (PAK21) concepts to create a more conducive and more effective learning environment for the students.

“Teachers should no longer be using just books and blackboards like during the early independence days.

“There is now (greater) access to knowledge which can be obtained very quickly through today’s information technology and communications,” he said.

Maszlee added a planned education process will also create unity among the people.

“So let us all support the New Malaysia in the efforts to foster unity, build a national identity and patriotic spirit and develop human resources which are suitable to the country’s needs in today’s era and globalised world which is becoming increasingly challenging.

Maszlee also gave his assurance that all decisions on policies would be made professionally, taking into account the overall educational needs of the people.

“Existing policies which are good will be continue, with perhaps some minor improvements if necessary, “ he said. ― Bernama